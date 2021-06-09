Bruno Lage confirmed as Wolves' new head coach

Bruno Lage becomes Wolverhampton Wanderers' head coach (Credit: Wolves)

Lage, who won the Portuguese top flight crown with previous club Benfica, has arrived at Molineux on a three-year deal.

And the 45-year-old – who has previously worked on these shores as assistant to Carlos Carvalhal at both Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday – is excited to get going, with Wolves beginning pre-season on July 5.

"First of all, I’m very happy. It’s a big opportunity. I’m very happy because I’ve returned to this country, and to be the manager of a big team," said Lage.

“It’s a team and a club that wants to do history and a chance to compete in the Premier League.

"So, I’m happy, excited, with a big ambition to do great things for this club.

“I’ll be trying to know everyone, to see what the club has to offer, and my first idea is to try to link everyone together.

“I want to create a good dynamic of group, with my staff, with all the departments of the club. I have tried to link all together to start to build up the new cycle.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to understand what Nuno did in these four years and my ambition is to continue and to improve what he did.”

Lage comes in after Nuno's departure last month, which was officially by mutual consent but instigated by the club.

His backroom team, which will include his younger brother Luis Nascimento, are likely to be confirmed next week.

“I was here (in the UK) for three years, so I know Wolves, but now, the best thing to do – the next thing to do – is to know everyone better," added Lage.

“That includes the club, the fans, and also to try to create a plan, just not for the next game or the next training, but for the future.

“That’s why for me, it’s very important to create that dynamic of teamwork here in this building; to try to realise what we are doing in the future.”

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have ended their pursuit of ex-Wolves chief Nuno due to concerns over his demands.