Wolves striker Fabio Silva excited to have Raul Jimenez back

WolvesPublished:

Fabio Silva cannot wait to see fellow striker Raul Jimenez back in action for Wolves next season and potentially form a potent partnership with him.

Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)
Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

It is hoped star man Jimenez, having fractured his skull last November, will return at the start of 2021/22.

And with Bruno Lage – who played a 4-4-2 formation at previous club Benfica – set to be confirmed as Wolves’ new boss later this week, record signing Silva could soon be playing up front with the Mexican ‘legend’.

On Jimenez, 18-year-old Silva said: “I have a good relationship with Raul, he helped me a lot. A lot.

“In training when I do something he will come and say I’ve done it right, and if he thinks I haven’t done it right he will tell me.

“I listen because Raul is a legend at past clubs, he scored a lot of goals. He has experienced a lot of games. My job is to listen.

“We have a good relationship at this club. It doesn’t feel like a battle. They will help me to be better. I will help them to be better. It’s a healthy competition.

“I love to see Raul play and not just me, but the fans too. We have missed seeing Raul play.”

Silva, who cost £35million, ended last season with a respectable four Premier League goals to his name.

He has thanked the now-departed Nuno Espirito Santo for showing lots of faith in him, too.

“The most important thing was at the start and middle of the season. When people talk a lot about me, my transfer and why I don’t play or score goals,” added Silva.

“Nuno helped me a lot in this time because he came to me and said ‘you have to work and listen to what I say to improve’.

“I have to say thank you for what he’s done for me and the opportunities. I feel proud because it’s different to play in the Premier League at 18-years-old and to have 30 games.

"I have to say thank you to the coach and my team-mates for helping me. It’s amazing for me.”

Wolves
Football
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News