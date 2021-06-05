Steve Bull: Give Bruno Lage a real Wolves welcome

Steve Bull looks on (AMA)

Nuno’s exit was a shock and left me baffled, but some time has passed and our emotions have settled down a bit.

This is a new chapter now. One door closes and another one opens.

It’s all about giving Lage a warm welcome and making him feel right at home in Wolverhampton.

Nuno did an absolutely brilliant job and leaves big shoes to fill, but Lage is who the club have identified to fulfil their ambitions.

Looking at the title-winning season he had at Benfica as well, his team played expansive football and scored a lot of goals.

So, if he can bring that to Molineux, we will happily take it as we all know that goals were in short supply last campaign with the injuries we had, players leaving and others taking some time to settle.

There is nothing better than seeing your team playing attractive stuff and scoring left, right and centre.

We will see what he can do but the key is making sure Lage has the backing of us as fans, and the backing of the board to get the players he wants.

He needs to be able to come in, stamp his mark and really get his philosophy across.

The good thing is the timing – there is still a while to go before the new season gets going.

Of course, there are players away for the Euros, but he gets to have a full pre-season and should be able to bring in a few new faces before that first game in August.

He can get his feet under table and say: ‘This is what I want to do, this is who I want, and this is who I don’t want.’.

Ultimately, Nuno is gone. We can all look back on his time as manager with a lot of fondness.

There were some truly special moments which fans will never, ever forget.

The European journey was amazing, as was the Championship title win and then how we really mixed it up against the big boys in the Premier League for those two seasons.

If he ever comes back to Molineux – even if it is in the away dugout – I am sure he would be given a hero’s welcome.

The immense work he did will not be forgotten.

But the time has now come to give Lage, whose appointment is due to be confirmed next week, our utmost support.