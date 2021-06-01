Wolves, Albion and Villa all represented in England EURO 2020 squad

Conor Coady scores for England. Picture: Glyn Kirk/PA Wire.

Gareth Southgate originally named a 33-man squad last week which has now been whittled down to 26 after the Europa League and Champions League finals – in which 12 English internationals took part.

Now, Wolves captain Conor Coady, Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Villa pair Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings have all made the cut.

Villa striker Ollie Watkins, however, missed out on the team.

Stourbridge-born Jude Bellingham, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, has also been included.

Coady is seen as an important part of the leadership structure for England and was included ahead of Eric Dier who did not make the 33-man squad, and ahead of both Ben White and Ben Godfrey who were culled from the original team.

Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was also dropped, meaning Johnstone was included, while Mason Greenwood's injury was thought to have boosted Watkins' hopes but he just missed out.

England play Austria tomorrow and Romania on Sunday in two warm-up matches before starting the tournament group stages on June 13 against Croatia.

The final group games, against Scotland and Czech Republic then come on June 18 and 22.

Villa captain Grealish, who has been nominated for the Premier League player of the season, proved his fitness in time to be included in Southgate's squad.

Regarding the atmosphere in the camp, he said: "The squad has so much talent and it's a pleasure to be a part of.

"It's all going well. There's a good vibe around the place, it's like a group of friends.

"I've heard in the past, 15 or 20 years ago, that there were groups of clubs but I've come here and it's nothing like that. That's credit to the manager.

"In 2018 what stood out to me was the togetherness and the manager should take credit for that."