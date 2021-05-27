Wolves striker Raul Jimenez to sit out Mexico games

By Liam Keen

Wolves star Raul Jimenez will not play for the Mexican national team this summer and will instead focus on his rehabilitation.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers warms up. (AMA)

The striker has been out of action since November when he suffered a horrific fractured skull injury in the Premier League clash with Arsenal.

At first it was hoped he would return towards the end of the season but after slowly increasing his recovery – and following a meeting with a specialist it was decided he would begin to head a ball again but not start match-related rehab until July.

It was also announced he would wear protective head gear for the rest of his career. As a result, he did not feature again last season but his future with Mexico this summer was uncertain.

Now, the national team has announced he will not feature for them in the Gold Cup or Olympics in the coming months.

In a statement they said: “In agreement with Wolves and prioritising his recovery, Raul Jimenez will not be considered for the Mexican national team this summer.

“Hope we can see you really soon.”

