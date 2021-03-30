Wolves star Ruben Neves on the hunt for more goals

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates (AMA)

Known for his ability to strike the ball well from distance, the Portuguese has built up a collection of stunning strikes in gold and black.

But since the turn of the year, he has scored his first two Wolves goals in open play from inside the 18-yard box – along with three penalties.

And Neves would happily take some tap-ins before the end of the campaign.

He said: “A lot of people ask me before, why don’t you shoot inside the box?

“But it’s all about my position on the pitch. I was not used to going in the box.

“It was not my job to go in the box, so if I had that solution to shoot outside the box, why not? So, I trained for that as well.

“But now, for example, I’m going into the box on the corners. So, something has changed.

“So, I need to adapt myself and try to do my best, wherever I am on the pitch.”

Neves currently finds himself joint top of the Wolves scoring chart in the league, alongside compatriot Pedro Neto with both of them on five goals.

Meanwhile, Wolves skipper Conor Coady has been praised for his ‘impact’ on England duty by Three Lions team-mate Declan Rice.

The West Ham man said: “I come here and I am playing with people who have played in the Champions League final, won trophies, won Premier League titles, you kind of take a step back and pick up little different bits from different people.

“Conor, I have never actually been in a dressing room with him.

“So to see him and see the impact he has on the squad on the team inside, it is people like him that you need in your changing room.