Wolves' Willian Jose: Premier League is all so different

The 29-year-old Brazilian arrived at Molineux in January, on loan from La Liga side Real Sociedad.

The bulk of his career has been spent in Spain while also having various spells in his homeland, and he admits much more speed and strength is required in England.

"Brazilian football is more similar to Spanish football, you know. You have more time on the ball, and here it is totally different," said Jose.

"It’s all about speed and strength, that’s what I think.

"A lot of strength and speed because there’s more possession on the flanks, the positioning here, you have to be constantly on your toes, because anything can happen."

Jose is still searching for his first goal for Wolves, having made nine appearances so far.

His presence in the team, though, has coincided with an upturn in results for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, who have the option to make his move permanent in the summer.

They have only lost two of the eight games he has started in the league while the permanent option included in the deal was £22million – although Wolves are understood to have room for negotiation on the price.

On whether it has always been a aim of his to play in the Premier League, Jose said: "Yes, every player dreams of it, right?

"I think the Premier League is the best competition in the world, so every player dreams of it, of playing in the Premier League.

"I hope to do my best, as I always do, while helping my teammates."