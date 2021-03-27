Wolves' Raul Jimenez in high spirits after week with Mexico

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The 29-year-old, who has made fine progress on the injury he suffered last November, has been training with his country ahead of tonight’s game against Wales in Cardiff (8pm).

Seen as a chance to meet up with friends and carry on topping up his fitness, it is understood to have been a productive training camp for Jimenez.

There remains a high level of caution – having linked up with Mexico purely for training purpose and not to play any part against Wales – but it is another encouraging step in his quest to play for Wolves again this season.

Jimenez has been taking part in sessions wearing a tailor-made headband, which he could go on to use for matches, and is still not believed to be heading balls again yet.

But the mood is positive, with Jimenez tweeting a picture of himself training with Mexico during the week along with the caption: “Always dream and aim higher than you know you can achieve.”

Jimenez sustained the injury at Arsenal when clashing heads with Gunners defender David Luiz and was quickly operated on.

Up until that point, he had scored four goals for Wolves in 2020/21 – after topping the scoring charts for the club in both of the previous two seasons.

In total, Jimenez has netted 48 times in 110 appearances since being snapped up from Benfica.

Wolves chief Nuno Espirito Santo has previously said he is ‘totally confident’ that the centre forward will pull on a gold and black shirt again this term, too.

“Totally confident, totally confident,” said Nuno at the end of last month.

“For sure, the speed is the speed we need to follow.

“We need to be aware of the circumstances. Avoid any kind of contact.

“He has been able to participate in the initial part of the training sessions.

“Just being with his team-mates is a big help for him and for us.

“We are following the right protocols with no rush.

“Delighted he is getting better and better day by day. So it is fantastic for us.”

Meanwhile, Wolves are continuing to monitor the conditions of Rui Patricio, Daniel Podence and Fernando Marcal closely.

Patricio had to be stretchered off after a worrying blow to his head against Liverpool and did not join up with Portugal for their World Cup qualifiers after initially being called up.

He is not expected to be on the sidelines for an extended spell, though.

Podence picked up an adductor injury at the beginning of February.

He had originally expected to be out for up to six weeks but with that period of time already passed, the attacker is now focused on returning as quickly as possible after the international break.

Marcal recently had surgery on another thigh issue – his right thigh being operated on this time around after surgery on his left one earlier in the season.

The Brazilian has been hampered by various problems since being signed from French side Lyon, who he helped reach the Champions League semi-finals, last summer.