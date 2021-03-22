Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio will not link up with Portugal squad

WolvesPublished:

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio will not join the rest of the Portuguese squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Azerbaijan, Serbia & Luxembourg.

Rui Patricio
Rui Patricio

Patricio suffered a worrying head injury during the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool on Monday night, but has responded positively since.

However the 33-year-old was deemed unfit to travel by Wolves' medical department.

A statement from the Portuguese national team read:

"Rui Patrício was declared unfit by the FPF Health and Performance Unit.

"The player has not recovered satisfactorily from the trauma suffered at the service of Wolverhampton FC and will continue his recovery process in England."

Patricio will continue to be closely monitored at Compton Park.

Olympiacos keeper Jose Sa replaces his compatriot in the squad.

Wolves have a long break in schedule until their home clash with West Ham United on April 5.

Wolves
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News