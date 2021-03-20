Pedro Neto

First of all, it was a relief to hear that Rui Patricio was not seriously affected by the worrying blow to his head late on.

With Raul Jimenez watching on, it was a reminder of what happened at the Emirates but, thankfully, everything has come out all good.

It seemed to be an incident that could have been avoided if the offside flag had gone up straight away. That’s the game these days, though.

In terms of the performance, I was really pleased. I said last week that the first pass can dictate how you are going to play, and you could see they were on it right from the off.

It was one of the best performances I’ve seen from Wolves all season. It’s been a long time coming.

We just lacked that killer touch, but Liverpool are a proper footballing side and we went toe-to-toe with them.

So, in that respect, having this long break now – not playing for the rest of the month – is a bit frustrating.

From a players’ point of view, you’d be chomping at the bit for the next game and wanting to keep the tempo going.

Although the result did not go their way, they would have been happy with the performance because they kept it up over both halves.

It wasn’t first half poor and second half better, or vice versa – they were spot on for 90 minutes.

Of course, Diogo Jota came back to haunt us, as is so often the way with former players, but there were lots of positives to take from the night.

In an ideal world, we’d have another game this weekend but Nuno seems to have got the players signing from the same hymn sheet again.

They all know what their jobs are in the 3-4-3.