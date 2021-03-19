Romain Saiss says Wolves will find scoring touch

Romain Saiss of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Sadio Mane of Liverpool (AMA)

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side now have an extended break because of the international games, with their next match not being until they host West Ham on April 5.

They went into the break with a 1-0 loss to Liverpool and defender Saiss was pleased with the level of performance, but knows the lack of a cutting edge – which has been apparent for large spells of the campaign – needs to be addressed.

The Moroccan, who has trigged a 12-month contract extension through his appearances in 2020/21, said: “We need to be more clinical in front of the goal.

“We had a couple of headers from crosses, but we have to work on it.

“We had some chances. I think Alisson made maybe one or two great saves, otherwise it was not a great load of chances.

“I think we have to be better in the final 30 metres and be more clinical in front of the goal, but we are working really well in training and in the game also, so we are confident for the next games.”

One trend Wolves were able to reverse against the Reds was the knack of starting games slowly.

There was much more aggression and intent on display against Jurgen Klopp’s side – starting quickly and sustaining a good tempo throughout.

And although there was frustration in not getting any points on Monday night, Saiss feels it is something to build on.

“We’ve struggled in the first half in the last few games, but I think we did a good first half and created a lot of chances,” he added.

“We did well, we know they are really good on front and they will create a lot of movement and a lot of chances, but we stayed solid.

“We never gave up after and kept pushing after the injury of Rui Patricio, and we tried to push to score the goal, with a lot of players in the box from crosses and all these things.

“We tried to push to make the draw but unfortunately, we didn’t achieve it.