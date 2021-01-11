Record buy Fabio Silva will shine for Wolves, believes John Ruddy

Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The £35million striker cut a frustrated figure after missing two big chances in Friday night’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

But veteran goalkeeper Ruddy has been impressed by the 18-year-old’s ability and work ethic – insisting every player has difficult moments.

“I don’t think it matters with age. I’ve been through phases in the last few years, at Wolves, where my confidence has been shot to bits,” said Ruddy.

“It’s the group that pushes you through it, and you’re grateful for that as you know everybody is supporting you and behind you.

“Fabio is no different. We all know Fabio has come with a big price tag, but that’s nothing to do with him. The talent is there and they’ve invested in him.

“He needs the time to settle. Unfortunately, due to the injury of Raul (Jimenez), he hasn’t had as much time to settle as he probably needed.

“But I played in the game for the under-23s when he scored two goals at Doncaster, and those goals were fantastic.

“So, the talent is there. It’s unquestionable. Fabio has got talent in abundance.

“That will shine through over the next year, two years – however long it may be. But he’s a good talent and he works very, very hard.

“And even if things aren’t going for you, if you’re working hard you’ll get the respect of your team-mates regardless.”

Ruddy, meanwhile, kept his 32nd clean sheet in 62 Wolves games against Palace, although he believes he should have more having ‘dropped a few in’.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will find out their next opponents, and who they might face in the firth round, in tonight’s draw.