Manchester United 1 Wolves 0 - Player ratings

Ki-Jana Hoever of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Marcus Rashford of Manchester United (AMA)

Rui Patricio

Denied a clean sheet as Rashford's strike took a hefty deflection off Saiss.

Nothing the Portuguese could do about that, having earlier made sharp saves to keep out both Fernandes and Pogba. 7

Conor Coady

On the right of the back three instead of in the sweeper role, Coady helped young Hoever settle with regular instructions and words of encouragement. Defended well himself, too. 7

Romain Saiss

So unfortunate that the decisive deflection came off him. Saiss defended wonderfully for the vast majority of the evening at Old Trafford, reading the game expertly and making well-timed blocks.

Also went close to scoring on a couple of occasions, shaving the crossbar with a looping header and forcing De Gea into action with a clever flick. Top display. 8

Max Kilman

On the left of the three again, after struggling on the right at Burnley, Kilman showed what he is really about.

Looked assured on the ball and played his part in what was a solid defensive performance – despite the late winner. 7

Ki-Jana Hoever

Just 18 years old and making his first Premier League start, Hoever was brilliant.

Calmly played his way out of tight spaces on several occasions and looked solid on the back foot as well. A very encouraging outing. 8

Joao Moutinho

Probably the best game the veteran Portuguese has had this season. Given there was only 48 hours between this game and the draw with Spurs, and he is 34, he was everywhere.

Made a lot of interceptions and played neat through-balls to both Neto and Ait-Nouri on the counter-attack. 8

Ruben Neves

Had a powerful strike sting the palms of De Gea early on and was also busy in the middle of the park.

Not quite as prominent as Moutinho, but Neves can be pleased with his night's work too. 7

Vitinha

Showed some nice touches and looks pretty graceful when he has the ball at his feet.

Just did not have much to work with – a proper target man – in attack, and he was taken off shortly into the second half. 6

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Really grew into the game in the second half and forced a decent save from De Gea towards the end.

Again, only 19, Ait-Nouri held his own. This has boosted his standing after a few shaky showings. 7

Adama Traore

Created a couple of promising moments on the counter in the first period but was barely involved after the break.

Hopefully, he will return to prominence once Wolves get a new striker through the door in January. 6

Pedro Neto

Similarly to Traore, had United on the ropes a couple of times but his decision-making was off slightly.

Had a chance to shoot when released by Moutinho in the first half but decided to cut inside and then the chance went begging. 6

Subs

Daniel Podence (for Vitinha, 54)

Struggled to get into it. 5

Fabio Silva (for Neto, 68)

Also did not make a significant impact. 5