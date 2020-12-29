Wolves’ tough trip to resurgent Manchester United

Joao Moutinho cannot put his finger on why Wolves have been so good against the big sides, but he would love to keep up the run (PA)

A point against Tottenham on Sunday night – which they very much deserved – has certainly upped the mood ahead of tonight’s clash at Old Trafford.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad is stretched, of course, with the bench against Spurs especially youthful.

There are also question marks, still, over the fitness of both Leander Dendoncker and Willy Boly after they watched the 1-1 draw from an executive box at Molineux alongside more long-term absentees Raul Jimenez and Jonny Castro Otto.

But in coming back from behind and drawing with Tottenham courtesy of a fine Romain Saiss header, Wolves carried on their knack of getting results against the Premier League’s ‘big six’ sides.

Asked about that record and potentially keeping it up, having not won at Old Trafford for 40 years, midfielder Joao Moutinho said: “We try to do our best against every team we play.

“It’s true that we have good results against these teams, but every game is another game and we don’t know what to expect from the next game.

“We know that they are a very good team with very good players, and some individuals can make a decision on the match.

“But we’re going to try to do our best and do what we do in all the games.”

Wolves have picked up a point from each of their last two league trips to United.

And in 2018/19, Moutinho scored a cracker in a 1-1 stalemate.

“All the time we go there, of course, it’s very good for us as we like to play in good stadiums,” said Moutinho.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the supporters to come with us or even the supporters of Manchester.

“The fans give it a special touch, but it’s good to go there and play against a very good team.

“And we go there like we go for all the matches.

“We’ll try to do our job, to win the game. That’s what we’re going to try.”

This time around, Moutinho is likely going to have to keep a close eye on compatriot Bruno Fernandes, one of United’s best players so far this campaign.

On if there are similarities between him and Fernandes, Moutinho added: “This is a question for him, but I already played with him and we both play in the midfield.

“No player is like the other. I’m not like Ruben Neves, or Bruno.

“It’s different. Of course, he’s a very good player.

“He has the right mentality and wants to be better, to help the team.

“He has done a great job and has a lot of confidence. I think all the players of Manchester see him as a leader and want to follow him.

“But we have a lot of good players too. We want to win every game and do what we can to win.”

Romain Saiss is in a good frame of mind (AMA)

Meanwhile, having come up with the leveller against Tottenham, Saiss feels there are a lot of positives for Wolves to try to build on against United – and end 2020 nicely.

“Even if we are a bit disappointed, I think we have a lot of positives things to take from this game,” added Saiss.

“We played very well against one of the teams this season in the league.

“We’re going to keep the positive things to go to Manchester to make a good result.

“We have a good mentality and we have to keep it for the next few games.

“We want to compete against all the teams in this league and we showed that we are ready to compete against the big teams.