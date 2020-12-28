Nuno proud of Wolves' 'desire' and 'belief'

Nuno (AMA)

Wolves fell behind to a Tanguy Ndombele strike with just a minute on the clock but were on the front foot for much of the second half and duly got their reward when Romain Saiss headed home a corner with just four minutes of normal time remaining,

That made it three games in succession in which Wolves have grabbed a goal in the closing minutes, and there was even a chance for Fabio Silva to win the game in added time.

“Scoring late goals is to do with everything and not only to do with fitness,” said Nuno.

“It is to do with the belief and it is to do with the spirit of the boys.

“We conceded in the first minute and that requires a lot of character.

“We stayed in the game and defended well, and performed really well against a dangerous side.

“It doesn’t take away that this game was very hard on our players because after conceding the goal, every action of our players was very intense and aggressive, trying to find spaces.

“To do that and be chasing the game against a team like Tottenham - that requires not just the fitness but a big heart throughout the team.

“This is our spirit and we have to continue like that, and even in the last minute we had a good chance.

“We always want to try and make things happen until the last whistle of the referee.”

Nuno was full of praise for the way his team managed to respond to that early setback, especially given the absence of several of the more experienced contingent through injury.

"We have young players and it's a learning process,” added the Head Coach.

“We demand focus from the start and we know the edge is not there with no fans. It happens and you have to react.

"We have a squad of young players that we trust and we are trying to build a good team.

“It is up to us to improve those players and find more goals and everyone has to step in and contribute.

“I know there has been talk about short corners and corner situations.

“Tonight we didn’t have big players that we usually have like Leander (Dendoncker) and Willy Boly and we changed and put corners straight in.

“There is no scientific reason for it and we are just looking for the best way.

“Sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn’t but finding solutions is good.

Striker Raul Jimenez was back at Molineux watching a game for the first time since undergoing surgery after sustaining a serious head injury at Arsenal a month ago, and Nuno was pleased to see him back.

"It was good to have Raul Jimenez here, nice to have him around and see that he is improving,” said Nuno.

Jimenez was joined in an Executive Box by fellow absentees Jonny, Dendoncker and Boly, adding to the challenges ahead for Nuno ahead of Tuesday’s trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.