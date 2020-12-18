Jonny Castro Otto well on the road to Wolves recovery

Jonny Castro Otto of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The 26-year-old Spaniard got back on the grass at Compton last week for the first time since injuring his anterior cruciate ligament and requiring surgery in August.

Otto is still a way off taking part in proper training with his team-mates and the medical team are ensuring not to ask too much of him too soon, but he is doing light sessions outdoors and his work is no longer limited to the gym.

And Nuno, asked about his progress, said: “He’s well, he’s doing very, very well.

“Jonny is a very strong, strong player. With his physique, you can see.

“He’s doing well. Now we have to have some time to assess it properly, not make any kind of mistakes.

“But he’s doing a fantastic job alongside the medical team.”

Having become an extremely reliable and consistent presence following his arrival from Atletico Madrid, Otto suffered the injury against Greek club Olympiacos in the last 16 of last season’s Europa League.

He was then quickly booked in for an operation on his right knee before beginning his road to recovery.

Otto posted a video to his social media accounts in October offering an insight into the intense work he was doing in the gym – working with resistance bands and going for it on the exercise bike and rowing machine.

He then updated supporters last week, showing he was back on the Compton pitches doing solo sessions with a bit of ball work, and said: “Happy to be back on the pitch. With the same enthusiasm and desire as always.”

Nuno was reluctant to put a time frame on when Otto should be back in the first-team fold but having picked up the injury in August, he is now more than four months into his recovery.

Such injuries usually take six to nine months to recover from, so a spring return could be on the cards.

“I’d love to have him back as soon as it is possible,” added Nuno.

“But, like we always do, we don’t rush things. We take things carefully.

“There’s no need to risk the situation and delay it – have more time outside.

“So, we are confident and we totally trust our medical team to assess the right moment for Jonny to rejoin us.”

Raul Jimenez is also keeping in close contact with Nuno and the Wolves squad while he recovers after surgery for a fractured skull.

The Mexican striker watched a training session last week and has since enjoyed breakfast with his team-mates on a couple of occasions.

He is yet to attend a match but could do so in the coming weeks, with the medical staff deciding what is best.

Meanwhile, both midfielder Leander Dendoncker and centre-back Willy Boly are being assessed after they picked up knocks in Tuesday night’s 2-1 win against Chelsea.

Wolves’ hopes of welcoming fans back into Molineux have been dashed following the government’s review of the Tier structural system,

The region has not moved out of Tier 3 meaning that supporters will still not be allowed to attend home games until the new year at the earliest.