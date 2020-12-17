Wolves skipper Conor Coady heaps praise on 'brilliant' Portuguese pair

Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates with Conor Coady (AMA)

Portuguese stars Neto and Podence shone in Tuesday night’s terrific triumph against Chelsea, each scoring in the confidence-boosting 2-1 win.

Both players have earned plenty of praise for their work so far this campaign, and Coady joined the long list as he said: “They’re absolutely fantastic.

“And the best thing about them is that they’re brilliant people – they’re here to improve the football club.

“I’ve said it before about lads that have come in, but they want to get better and improve the football club. And that’s the best thing.

“They’ve got quality, of course. They’ve got all the talent in the world.

“You see some of the touches they both had – Neto’s goal, some of the skills from Daniel.

“Pedro, you can see him improving with every single game and every single training session.

“He’s so direct, and I’m absolutely over the moon for him.

“They’re fantastic players, and you know they want to improve. That’s what is so good about having them at our club.”

Neto’s last-gasp winner against the Blues was his fourth of the season in the Premier League, putting him level with the injured Raul Jimenez as top scorer.

Podence, who came up with the equaliser against Frank Lampard’s side, is one behind, with three.

Coady was also impressed by Owen Otasowie, who made his top-flight debut as a substitute against Chelsea and got the assist for Podence’s goal.

“Fantastic, and the confidence he showed was fantastic,” said Coady.

“He showed how powerful he is, and he’s a great lad. You see him improve every day in training as he’s with us all the time now.

“Over the years, we’ve played some young lads, and I thought he was fantastic as it’s not an easy game to come in for.”

Meanwhile, as Wolves wait to find out if the city will move out of Tier Three Covid-19 restrictions today and they can have fans back at Molineux for matches, Coady added: “Can you imagine if we had 2,000 in there? It would have been absolutely incredible.

“We’re hoping that it’s not too far away, hoping it’s just around the corner.

“Things are going in the world which we don’t like and want to come out of as soon as possible, but we’re just praying and hoping for the fans back.