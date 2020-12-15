Wolves boss Nuno seeks solution from numbers game

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Whether the Portuguese would stick with four at the back or revert to the more tried-and-tested three was the big question heading into the clash with Villa at the weekend.

And coming out of it, having lost 1-0 courtesy of a last-gasp Anwar El Ghazi penalty, the formation issue remains at the forefront.

Does he carry on with the arguably more expansive new system in the search of goals?

After all, they have been a problem – just 11 coming in 12 Premier League games and Raul Jimenez’s presence being hugely missed.

Or does he look to tighten up at the other end, having gone five matches without a clean sheet?

Nuno obviously did not want to give too much away to the high-flying Blues, but when asked if he is still open to going with three in defence, he said: “Of course.

“Being versatile enough and having a squad of players that can understand both ideas is better for us.

“We are trying to find the best solution for the team, game by game.

“But being able to control two ideas is better for us.

“I believe in the future it is better, there are no doubts about that.”

Nuno, ahead of facing Frank Lampard’s outfit, has gone with four at the back for four games.

From those, they have picked up four points – drawing with Southampton and winning at Arsenal before losses to Liverpool and Villa.

Assessing how the fresh approach has gone thus far, Nuno said: “I think good, some games good, really good.

“Some games have not been so good, but this is the process of any team.

“What we’re trying to build is an idea that can give us other options.

“To try and change and adapt during matches is something I really want to have.

“Success can come in different ways, and we’re working on trying to prepare better for our immediate future. It’s really important.

“We are working very hard every day with the players – no matter the system we play.

“If it requires a different idea, we go for it.”

If Nuno does go with a three, Willy Boly may fancy his chances of returning to the starting line-up after being dropped for the Villa game.

Joao Moutinho definitely will not play a part, though, as he is suspended after his sending off for two bookings on Saturday.

Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers reacts towards Referee Mike Dean after he receives a red card (AMA)

Nuno felt it was ‘harsh’ but they could not appeal his one-game ban as he was not shown a straight red.

Ultimately, Wolves will have to step up defensively as Chelsea average more than two goals a game, having scored 25 times in their 12 outings.

“Some parts yes, some parts no. We’ve already worked on the game and there are a lot of aspects we can improve,” said Nuno, on if he is happy with how they have defended as of late.

“The shape, the back four, is different – the runs and points of pressure, how the midfielders engage with the backline. It requires work, and we are on it.”

Nuno added: “We always expect the next game to be the one where you can bounce back.

“But like I said before, I think we played a good game against Villa. It was better than the previous week.

“Now, this is a new challenge for us. A new game.

“Chelsea are a very good team. Talented squad, a lot of good players.