Wolves 2 Chelsea 1 - Report

A special night at Molineux saw the Blues take the lead shortly into the second half courtesy of Olivier Giroud's volley which squirmed past Rui Patricio.

But Nuno Espirito Santo's side fought back in the most amazing fashion. Daniel Podence levelled the scores with a moment of magic, surprising Edouard Mendy at his near post.

Then, after briefly winning a penalty which was chalked off following a VAR review, Neto displayed his immense quality by thundering the ball home deep into added time – sealing a magnificent triumph and sparking huge celebrations after the final whistle.

Analysis

Results against Chelsea at Molineux in the past have acted as a springboard, and perhaps we will reflect on this terrific turnaround in a similar style.

Beating them 2-1 in 2018/19 was arguably what gave them the belief to eventually finish seventh in the Premier League, while a 5-2 hammering last term shocked them into life.

We will have to see what the future holds, of course, but what we know for now is that this was a truly sensational win.

The goals from Podence and Neto were emblematic of the sheer confidence both players have – they are Wolves' standout stars at the minute.

But, at the same time, everybody played their part in coming back from behind.

Returning to 3-4-3 brought about a more assured display, and even some young substitutes played their part.

With Leander Dendoncker going off with a knock at half-time, Owen Otasowie made his top-flight bow but was not overawed by the occasion. He headed the ball down to Podence for his goal while Vitinha released Neto for his winner.

Neto having a penalty taken away after it was deemed Reece James did not make enough contact, ultimately, did not matter.

Coming into this after successive losses, they could have easily made it three in a row. However, Wolves' never-say-die attitude, and quality, shone through to beat a top-drawer outfit. Outstanding.

Match report

The formation issue remained at the forefront heading into this game, and Nuno decided to revert to his more tried-and-trusted set-up after five matches without a clean sheet.

He went with three at the back in the aim of nullifying Chelsea's threatening trio of Giroud, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner.

Amid the switch in system were two changes from the last-gasp loss to Villa, with Willy Boly replacing Adama Traore while Ruben Neves came in for suspended compatriot Joao Moutinho. Club-record signing Fabio Silva kept his place up front.

Wolves seemed quite content to let the Blues have the lion's share of possession, and then look to hurt them after a misplaced pass.

That approach saw Nelson Semedo's early long-range strike deflect out for a corner, from which Romain Saiss headed over the bar.

Soon after, skipper Conor Coady did brilliantly to dispossess Giroud but – not exactly known for his scoring prowess despite his recent goal for England – had a rush of blood to the head and saw his attempt from 35 yards sail well wide of the mark.

Another promising Wolves break-away came after a Chelsea corner but was stopped in its tracks as Podence's attempted through-ball to Neto was cut out by Thiago Silva.

Nuno's pack appeared considerably more comfortable than in the losses to Liverpool and Villa – playing in the formation used for the vast majority of his time in charge of the club thus far.

Neves, for a spell of the first half, had the bit between his teeth as he confidently sprayed the ball out to the wings in trademark fashion. He was involved in some lovely, patient play which resulted in their first effort on target, too.

The nice move ended with Silva flicking it up for Neto, whose volley was parried away by Mendy. Still, it was Chelsea who had the biggest chances before the break.

Giroud was found, unmarked, from a corner but uncharacteristically put his header too high in what can only be described as a let-off.

Then, Kurt Zouma majestically rose highest in the box, crashing his header off the crossbar on the stroke of half-time.

The Blues looked very dangerous from set-pieces and Wolves needed to sharpen up in that respect but, in fairness, they had limited Frank Lampard's men to little from open play. It was just a case of keeping things tight and making the most of any counter-attacks.

Nuno, though, was forced into a change for the start of the second period – and the away side took the lead a few minutes afterwards.

Dendoncker could not carry on and the boss, surprisingly, turned to the inexperienced Otasowie. And while the young American was not to blame, Chelsea soon took advantage of the unrest.

A poor goal from a defensive point of view saw Werner release Ben Chilwell on the overlap. The first-choice England left-back's cut-back was met by Giroud – getting there ahead of Boly – and, somehow the volley found its way past Patricio.

Referee Stuart Attwell's watch buzzed to confirm the ball had crossed the line and Patricio, although there was decent power on the strike, will be disappointed to have let that one through his fingers.

Wolves, though, and credit to them, kept their heads up. Silva, in his last action before being taken off for Traore, had the ball in the net following a low Neto cross but was correctly flagged offside.

Traore seemed to be in trouble almost immediately after his introduction, limping about and needing treatment. Thankfully, he was able to shake it off – and Wolves got their leveller.

Podence, after Otasowie's knock-down, did superbly to work a yard of space before curling past Mendy at his near post.

That moment of sheer quality vastly increased Wolves' belief – they wanted a winner.

They got their wish in the most remarkable of circumstances as well.

Semedo's decision to look for Otasowie instead of shooting when well-placed and Neto's penalty being overturned suggested it was not to be.

But Neto was having none of it. Set on his way by substitute Vitinha, he was able to forget what happened a few minutes prior and emphatically found the far corner. What a win.

Teams

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Boly, Coady (c), Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker (Otasowie, 46), Neves, Marcal; Neto, Silva (Traore, 60), Podence (Vitinha, 90)

Subs not used: Ruddy (gk), Hoever, Kilman, Ait-Nouri

Goals: Podence (66), Neto (90+5)

Chelsea (4-3-3): Mendy; James, Silva (c), Zouma, Chilwell; Kante, Mount, Havertz (Kovacic, 71); Pulisic, Giroud (Abraham, 71), Werner

Subs not used: Kepa (gk), Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Gilmour, Jorginho

Goal: Giroud (49)