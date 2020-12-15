Nuno hails Wolves' spirit in win over Chelsea

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)

Nuno's pack returned to winning ways in the most magnificent fashion, with goals from Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto completing the turnaround after Olivier Giroud's opener.

Wolves, having also had a penalty given to them and then taken away after a VAR review, won it deep into added time courtesy of Neto's emphatic finish into the bottom corner.

And Nuno said: "The performance was good, the reaction to the way we conceded at the beginning of the second half.

"The way we reacted to the Chelsea goal was good, particularly after the situation in the last minutes against Villa.

"We played a very good game against Villa, and here the second half was very well played.

"We always mention character. It's there when things go well for us, and it's still there when things aren't going so well.

"Football is a game that is played until the last whistle and this is what is most important, the character along with the focus.

"We have commitment, with the support of each other. This is what I think is character."

Wolves entered the clash having lost twice in a row and fell behind shortly into the second half – Giroud's volley just crossing the line after Rui Patricio let it slip through his grasp.

But, having reverted to their tried-and-trusted 3-4-3 formation for this game, Podence levelled the scores with a superb finish that caught Edouard Mendy out at his near post.

Neto, having initially been given a penalty before it was decided Reece James did not make enough contact, then hammered home for a huge three points.

"It's because you come from behind in a match, knowing you're facing a very talented team," said Nuno.

"When you work so hard like the boys did, you get your rewards. We are happy.

"We were organised. One side worked better than the other one, but for this game it was required, better defensive organisation.

"But what happened lasts one hour. After an hour, we're thinking about Burnley and how tough that is."

And on Podence and Neto's goals, he said: "I think they're doing well. They're evolving and trying to find different positions in the pitch.

"Daniel did well. He's a technical, talented player and in these spaces he can make the difference.

"He did very well, but not only Daniel, all the team.

"It requires a lot of hard work to build these complicates and serves as an example for how we should proceed."

Nuno, though, did have Leander Dendoncker – fresh from signing a new contract – go off at half-time.

He was replaced by Premier League debutant Owen Otasowie, while Willy Boly also picked up a late knock.

"Let's see what's happening with Leander. At half-time he was not able to proceed," added Nuno.

"Then there was Boly in the last minutes of the game. The doctor is going to analyse it.

"The squad has to give answers, and we went with Otasowie and he did well. He's a project we have to work a lot of aspects on, but the young boys are helpful.