Wolves striker Fabio Silva says goals will flow naturally

Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers hits the post (AMA)

Club-record signing Silva made his first top-flight start against Villa at the weekend and almost opened his account, hitting the inside of the post in the 1-0 loss.

With Jimenez recovering from a fractured skull, the 18-year-old – signed for £35million from Porto – now has increased responsibility.

And the Portuguese said on the back of the Villa game: “He’s an idol, you know. You see the great player Raul is.

“The goal is close but I think it’s a normal part of the game.

“I’m happy with my work. I helped the team which is the most important thing, and the goal will come.

“The goal is coming. If you think about the goals, they will not come. If you go to play and think about it every time, it’s not good.

“You have to play and enjoy the game, and it’s natural that the goal will come.”

On the result, Silva added: “I think the team deserved more. It’s an injustice for us. The team deserved more.”

Skipper Conor Coady, meanwhile, feels Wolves must ‘learn quickly’ after falling to Anwar El Ghazi’s late penalty on Saturday.

“We’re trying to improve and trying to get better, trying to work on different things to catch other teams out,” he said.

“But we need to be picking up points at the same time now.

“We shouldn’t be coming away from this game with no points, but we are, so it’s something we’ve got to look at. We shouldn’t lose the game, it’s as simple as that.

“We’ve created chances, good chances, and Fabio did really, really well. He was unlucky with the one that hit the post, so we have to move forward.