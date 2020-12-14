Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 – Joe Edwards' player ratings

Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Jack Grealish of Aston Villa (AMA)

Rui Patricio

Did well to keep a clever effort from Watkins out at his near post. Then sent the wrong way by El Ghazi from the spot after being let down by Semedo’s needless challenge on McGinn. 6

Nelson Semedo

Over the course of the 90 minutes, you could argue Semedo did a half-decent job against Grealish – although he was beaten easily on a few occasions in the first half.

Giving away the spot kick so late on, though, was unforgivable. Utterly reckless and costly defending, and you could almost tell it was coming a few seconds beforehand.

Yet to convince in gold and black and this only raises concerns. Not good enough, at all. 3

Conor Coady

Given a few tough moments by Watkins but was OK on the whole after a poor night at Liverpool. 6

Romain Saiss

A little surprising to see him get the nod ahead of Kilman while Boly dropped out. Saiss, though, was one of Wolves’ better performers and looked solid in the back four. 7

Fernando Marcal

Kept former Lyon team-mate Bertrand Traore very quiet and is steady defensively. Does not offer much of a threat going forward, though. 6

Leander Dendoncker

Just not happening for him in front of goal. Had a great chance to score but saw his well-hit volley kept out by Martinez and saw another effort kept out.

Good intent but has to find that clinical edge. 6

Joao Moutinho

His sending-off just before the final whistle compounded a miserable afternoon for Wolves.

Referee Mike Dean was pretty card-happy, but a player of Moutinho’s experience should still know better and not let his frustration get the better of him. 5

Daniel Podence

One of the positives was Podence’s bright display.

Made a few things happen in the final third but also displayed a willingness to help out defensively. Showed fancy footwork to get Wolves out of difficult positions. 7

Adama Traore

Had his moments in the first half which were encouraging but, again, Traore remains goalless this season.

Still yet to put in a performance really at the level of last term. Not bad, but certainly not where he could be. 6

Fabio Silva

Saw a first-time shot hit the inside of the post and roll agonisingly across the face of goal.

Did not exactly stand out, but did OK on his first league start. 6

Pedro Neto

Similarly to Podence, was lively both on and off the ball.

Saw a left-footed strike whistle past the post and caused problems. 7

Subs

Ruben Neves (for Dendoncker, 80)

Did not make a significant impact. 5