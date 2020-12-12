Wolves 0 Aston Villa 1 - Report

Matty Cash of Aston Villa and Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA) Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa. (AMA) Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers and John McGinn of Aston Villa. (AMA) John McGinn of Aston Villa and Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA) Matt Targett of Aston Villa and Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA) Leander Dendoncker of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Jack Grealish of Aston Villa have a disagreement. (AMA) Conor Coady of Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa. (AMA) Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers hits the post. (AMA) Anwar El Ghazi of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

Nuno Espirito Santo's side had the better opportunities but, as has been a trend throughout this season, lacked a killer touch and were made to pay at the death.

El Ghazi coolly tucked away a 94th minute spot-kick after Nelson Semedo tripped John McGinn, while both teams ended with 10 men – Douglas Luiz and Joao Moutinho each dismissed after two bookings.

Left to rue missed chances, most notably from Leander Dendoncker and Fabio Silva, Nuno will be furious with the outcome. Dean Smith, on the other hand, will be delighted to have stuck at it and come away with the spoils.

Analysis

An infuriating, sickening defeat as far as Wolves are concerned.

But if you don't take your chances and make silly errors at the back, you are always going to be in danger.

Wolves have only scored 11 goals from 12 matches in 2020/21 and, simply put, it is not good enough.

They certainly had a go and Emiliano Martinez was arguably the man of the match while Dendoncker and Silva did not do a massive amount wrong with their chances, but Nuno's lot must find a solution – and quick.

And if they are not able to rectify the situation swiftly, it is worth a serious look when the transfer window reopens next month.

Then, at the other end, Semedo has given away a needless penalty with mere seconds left on the clock. Yet to shine since his summer signing from Barcelona, this was a clear example of the work he must do defensively.

El Ghazi sent Rui Patricio the wrong way, with Moutinho's last-gasp sending-off summing up the afternoon.

Villa are in high spirits having picked up four wins out of five on the road. Wolves fans, though, are very much in need of a pick-me-up.

This December run does not get any easier – Chelsea the visitors on Tuesday night – but there is plenty to work on for Nuno. Vast improvement is needed, without a doubt.

Match report

Wolves, while sticking with four at the back, made two changes to the side which slumped to defeat at Liverpool.

Silva made his first top-flight start since being snapped up in a club-record £35million deal from Porto, and Romain Saiss came in at centre-half. Ruben Neves and Willy Boly were those who made way.

Villa, meanwhile, also made two changes from the loss at West Ham as Jacob Ramsey and Bertrand Traore replaced Conor Hourihane and Trezeguet.

Wolves debuted a large banner of Raul Jimenez in the Steve Bull Stand as the striker continues his recovery from a fractured skull. A plane also flew over Molineux with a get-well-soon message before kick-off.

Plenty of eyes – including those of former sporting director Kevin Thelwell, sat in a busy directors' box – were on Silva as Nuno's pack look to adjust without the Mexican's scoring prowess

He was the target of an inviting, early cross from Daniel Podence too, with Matty Cash just about getting there first. Then, a similar delivery from Fernando Marcal towards the young striker was smothered by Martinez.

The Villa shot-stopper also had to be sharp to cut out Pedro Neto's ball across the face of goal, intended for Podence, as Wolves looked bright going forward.

Adama Traore was having some joy against his old club while Silva was pulled back by Luiz for the game's first booking. Villa, though, were also seeing plenty of the ball – Jack Grealish drawing a few fouls.

Brought in for Boly and ahead of Max Kilman, Saiss was relishing the busy nature of the game and at the other end, Podence was forcing the issue.

Several free-kick and corner opportunities came along, but Wolves were guilty of trying to be too clever. The training ground routines, going short, were not working and needed simplifying.

Villa saw an Ezri Konsa header creep wide of the near post and Grealish raced past Semedo too easily on a few occasions.

All things considered though, Nuno would have been the happiest of the two managers at half-time.

His charges created some decent openings – Podence seeing a shot deflect wide off Tyrone Mings after Neto's cut-back, and stinging the palms of Martinez shortly afterwards.

Dendoncker forced the Argentinian into action, too, while Silva had a glancing header fly narrowly past the far post just prior to the interval.

Although a little stop-start with the amount of fouls given by referee Mike Dean, the game was pretty lively and the visitors showed their intent in the first few minutes of the second period.

A well-struck cross from McGinn proved an inch or two too high for Ollie Watkins, briefly escaping the attention of Saiss, in what was a let-off for Wolves.

Luiz's strike which sailed fractionally wide – after being found by Grealish – acted as another warning sign, too.

Still, while not having the same zip as they did earlier on, the home side had a couple of attempts as the fairly end-to-end theme continued.

Traore's relatively tame effort was held without an issue by Martinez, before Neto caused panic as he drove inside from the right and unleashed a left-footed rasper which was not far off.

Both teams, it must be said, were having a go. Luiz caught Podence with his elbow and was shown a second yellow, but Wolves just could not find the finishing touch.

Silva looked to the heavens as his first-time shot rolled towards the bottom corner but instead kissed the inside of the post and went back across goal.

Dendoncker also could not believe his luck as his well-struck volley from Neto's sublime rabona cross was superbly saved by the magnificent Martinez.

Ultimately, after those misses, Villa made the most of their huge chance. Semedo took down McGinn and El Ghazi finished emphatically from 12 yards.

A dismal day for Wolves, rubber-stamped by Moutinho's late red card – after a second bookable offence. Very much back to the drawing board for Nuno & Co.

Teams

Wolves (4-3-3): Patricio; Semedo, Coady (c), Saiss, Marcal; Dendoncker (Neves, 80), Moutinho, Podence; A Traore, Silva, Neto

Subs not used: Ruddy (gk), Kilman, Boly, Ait-Nouri, Otasowie, Vitinha

Red card: Moutinho (90+5)

Villa (4-3-3): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey (Nakamba, 90+5); B Traore (El Ghazi, 75), Watkins, Grealish (c)

Subs not used: Steer (gk), Guilbert, Elmohamady, Hause, Hourihane

Goal: El Ghazi (pen, 90+4)

Red card: Luiz (85)