Steve Bull: Raul Jimenez visit a big boost for Wolves ahead of Aston Villa clash

Raul Jimenez visited Compton this week (AMA)

The players were able to give him a hug and a have a chat with him, and it is a big relief for all us supporters who were really concerned about his health after his injury at Arsenal.

Now, Nuno and the rest of the Wolves lads have seen him in the flesh, with a smile on his face, and it will have really boosted their spirits ahead of this big game against Villa.

We all know it will be tough, as West Midlands derbies always are, and Nuno has got a bit of a selection headache going into the game.

Does he go three at the back, or does he go four at the back and attack?

It is a good dilemma for him to have, and there are arguments for both.

As a striker, you much prefer to play against a back four.

The way we played against Arsenal with four at the back, though, was fantastic and it would be lovely to see us do that from the off against Villa – put them on the back foot and get a couple of goals.

It was a difficult night at Liverpool last weekend, but you will have games like that over the course of a season where nobody really turns up and you are taught a lesson.

Somebody will be on the receiving end from us in the months to come and, ultimately, that has gone now and I am sure they will be eager to put things right.

There will be no fans at Molineux, of course, and it’s a real shame given other grounds around the country have started welcoming them back.

It did make a difference at Anfield, no doubt, and personally, I would have liked to have waited until everybody could have some supporters at games again.