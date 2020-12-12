Raul Jimenez's desire to return the vital step, says Wolves boss Nuno

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers with Raul Jimenez (AMA)

Jimenez visited his team-mates at Compton earlier this week for the first time since his injury at Arsenal and subsequent operation.

The ‘very happy moment’ allowed Nuno to properly catch up with the Mexican – who a large banner of will debut in the Steve Bull stand for the big clash with Villa.

And when asked if the striker is talking about coming back, Nuno said: “I don’t think he’s talking, but I’m sure he is feeling. He has this desire inside him that he wants to return and this is the most important step that he already made. He wants.

“We will give time but he wants to return. Raul is a player who must be on the pitch, so talented, so good, very important for us.

"I know that in his mind is this will to return. It’s the most important step that he, himself, is ready for what is in front of him.

"He has to give his body time, but he has this desire to return. This is the most important thing.”

Seeing Jimenez in the flesh came as a big boost to the squad ahead of facing Villa, with him also joining his team-mates for breakfast on Friday morning.

Nuno added: “We were so worried and then it was so good to have him around, very good.

"It means a lot after the situation to see him, to hug him, to see him smile, to see him progress is so good, it’s very good.

"For the fans, just to see that he’s OK, he’s going to be back.

“It’s fantastic. He was totally normal. Of course some team-mates, they are friends and are curious. He’s the same Raul – smiling, positive.”