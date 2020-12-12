Nuno: Wolves must find a cutting edge after Aston Villa loss

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo (PA)

Dean Smith's side claimed a last-gasp 1-0 win at Molineux as substitute Anwar El Ghazi scored from the spot – after Nelson Semedo tripped John McGinn.

It also came on the back of big chances not being put away, with Leander Dendoncker's close-range volley saved by Emiliano Martinez while Fabio Silva hit the post.

And Nuno, whose side have only scored 11 times in 12 games, said: "In the second half, we played good, defended well and created a lot of chances – clear chances.

"But this is football. This is football. Sometimes you don't perform so well and you achieve.

"What is important is that we played good and better than we did last week (at Liverpool).

"We produced situations. This is what we're going to work on, to create solutions and improve on the final touch.

"We had good situations to put the ball inside of the goal, but sometimes the goalkeeper makes good saves like the Villa goalkeeper did. He was one of the best players in the pitch.

"Being more clinical is important. We have to find solutions. This is what we're working on."

It is the second straight loss for Wolves, who are looking to adjust without star striker Raul Jimenez while he recovers from a fractured skull.

"Of course, not having Raul is a big loss for us. His presence and talent is important, but we have other players and this is what we're looking at," said Nuno.

"We want to make players better and grow, and we support them, like we did today with Fabio.

"He's a young boy playing his first game, and he did well."

Wolves had Joao Moutinho sent off late on after two bookings, while Villa's Douglas Luiz was dismissed following two yellows.

In total, there were 11 yellow cards and two reds, and Nuno said on referee Mike Dean: "The first half, I think, there were too many cautions, but it was a tight and tense game – it's a derby.

"I think there were too many cautions. It's a derby, it means a lot to everybody, but this is what the referee saw.

"In the second half, it was better and there was more flow in our game."

On Semedo giving away the penalty in second-half stoppage-time, Nuno added: "I didn't see the images. From a long distance, I cannot judge properly.