Fernando Marcal: We know what this means for Wolves fans

Marcal of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)

The 31-year-old is looking forward to his first taste of derby action in England after joining Wolves from Lyon in the transfer window.

And while the Brazilian remains relatively new to Molineux, he appreciates what it means to supporters.

“It is a special game for the fans,” he said.

“We know this and they are a good team too and I think it will be a very good game.”

And he added: “We will do our best to stop them because it is our job. We will see but they have very good players.”

Marcal says he has been welcomed into the fold at Molineux since his summer arrival and described the club as ‘a family’.

He said: “It was my dream to play in the Premier League, I love this championship, it’s the best championship to play in.

“I followed Wolves for a long time because they have a lot of Portuguese players and I played against Joao (Moutinho), Rui (Patricio), Ruben (Neves) many times and I know they are very good players and I know where they play is a good team, a good project. I wanted for some time to come here.

“When I arrived, I felt like one of the family here. Everybody talks with everybody, everyone joins; Portuguese players, English players, everybody is a good guy. I’m very happy here.”

Marcal has already seen defensive changes in his short spell at Wolves with boss Nuno Espirito Santo switching from a back three to a back four recently, but the Sao Paolo-born defender insists he has no preference for either system.

“I prefer playing!” he said: “I feel comfortable in playing with four but I can play too if Nuno wants to play in a five, for me it is the same.

“It changes things a little bit but I don’t prefer one or the other.”

And he has been impressed by the boss since arriving, stating: “He is special, he is serious but I think he moves the team, this club, this group, like a father. He is very special. I like him.”

Wolves revealed yesterday that injured full-back Jonny Castro Otto is back running on the grass at their Compton training ground.