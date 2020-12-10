Wolves striker Raul Jimenez 'won't have any consequences', says father

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Jimenez returned home over the weekend after undergoing surgery for a fractured skull sustained at Arsenal and spending several days under observation at hospital.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has since said he is 'sure' the Mexican will play again after 'positive' early signs, and now Jimenez's father – who shares the same name as the 29-year-old – has given another encouraging update on the fans' favourite.

“We continue to be on the lookout because it’s something very difficult, but thanks to Raul’s strength, he’s coming forward,” said Jimenez senior via Mexican outlet Record.

“He’s somehow happy to know of the difficult situation that he’s leaving and that thanks to the good and timely intervention of the doctors in England, they did to him what could be done and he’s recovering in good spirits and highly motivated.

“What they told us is that he won’t have any consequences and that it’s all a matter of time before he starts with physical rehabilitation.”

Raul Jimenez with his father and younger brother at Molineux, in a picture he shared on social media in 2018 (Credit: @Raul_Jimenez9)

Wolves have not put a timescale on Jimenez's recovery, but this comes as more positive news after his clash of heads with David Luiz at the Emirates Stadium.

Jimenez had to be stretchered off and taken to hospital, where he swiftly underwent an operation.