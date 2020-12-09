Andy Thompson: Wolves will be up for Aston Villa clash

Dean Smith and Nuno.

Nuno's lot are going into Saturday's clash at Molineux on the back of a 4-0 defeat at reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

But Wolves have a good track record of responding to disappointing losses, and Thompson is hoping the trend will continue against Dean Smith's men.

"They lost to West Ham by four earlier in the season, and they bounced straight back," said Thompson, who made 451 appearances in gold and black.

"Many a team will go to Liverpool and get beat – there's a reason they've got such a brilliant record at home.

"Conor Coady's made a rare mistake and the quality they've got, Mo Salah anticipating it, kind of knocked the stuffing out of Wolves then.

"It's difficult, but I'm sure with the quality Wolves have got – they'll be disappointed, firstly – that they'll be out to a prove a point on the weekend in another tough game which is coming straight away."

Wolves have recently reverted to a more traditional back four and from those three games have picked up a win, a draw and a loss.

Given the nature of the defeat at Anfield, some fans are wondering whether Nuno will go back to more tried-and-trusted methods against Villa.

Either way, Thompson feels that the shortcomings against Liverpool should not be dwelled on too much.

"We saw the performance at Arsenal where they played really well in a four, but Liverpool are a different kettle of fish," he said.

"With their front three, maybe we should have played three at the back. They have looked more comfortable in the three, but you can see what he's trying to do.

"He's trying to change things about a bit and that's great, because you've always got to try to change and evolve as a team rather than just being predictable.

"It's just one of those days where you've come up against the world champions in club football, and they've shown why.

"Even with players missing, they've still got a lot of quality, and they showed it."

Meanwhile, Thompson believes Nelson Semedo will shine soon rather then later.

The £27million summer signing from Barcelona scored an own goal at Anfield and has found it difficult in a few games so far, but Thompson says he will be learning new things all the time.

"Semedo can't be blamed for the goal as there's two players around him and he's got to get something on it," he added.

"If he's not trying to intervene there, one of them is putting it in, so it's just one of those things.

"Again, he's come up against a quality team and world-class player in Sadio Mane, so it's a learning curve for him.