Raul Jimenez back home after leaving hospital

Raul Jimenez (AMA)

The Wolves striker has been reunited with his partner Daniela Basso and daughter Arya.

Nuno Espirito Santo delivered the good news shortly before Wolves took to the field vs Liverpool at Anfield.

"Raul is back home. We are very pleased to say he's back home. He's improving and getting back to normality," said the Wolves boss.

Jimenez clashed heads with David Luiz in Wolves’ 2-1 win at Arsenal last Sunday but has made excellent progress after surgery.