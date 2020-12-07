Raul Jimenez back home after leaving hospital

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Last Updated:

Raul Jimenez is back home with his family after leaving hospital following successful surgery on a fractured skull.

Raul Jimenez (AMA)
Raul Jimenez (AMA)

The Wolves striker has been reunited with his partner Daniela Basso and daughter Arya.

Nuno Espirito Santo delivered the good news shortly before Wolves took to the field vs Liverpool at Anfield.

"Raul is back home. We are very pleased to say he's back home. He's improving and getting back to normality," said the Wolves boss.

Jimenez clashed heads with David Luiz in Wolves’ 2-1 win at Arsenal last Sunday but has made excellent progress after surgery.

He will continue his rest and recovery with his loved ones and under the watchful eye of the club's medical staff.

Sport
Football
Wolves
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor of the Shropshire Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News