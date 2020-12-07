Liverpool 4 Wolves 0 - Player ratings

Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Very few Wolves players came out of the game with any credit

Rui Patrício - No chance with any goal and wasn't really worked all night apart from picking the ball out his own net - 5

Nélson Semedo - Own goal, was out of position for Wolves' second, needs to provide more going forward, yet to convince - 4

Willy Boly - Best of the defenders, but that's not saying a great deal, couple of nervy moments, but did ok - 6

Conor Coady - Rough night for the skipper, nightmare error to let Salah in and had penalty decision correctly overturned by VAR - 4

Marçal - Did ok in the first half, but lost Matip for Liverpool's third. Can't switch off like that - 4

Leander Dendoncker - Nowhere near as effective as he was at Arsenal, covered a lot of ground, but had little impact on the game - 5

João Moutinho - Distribution was ok, but wasn't allowed to dictate the game, short corners continue to frustrate, booked - 5

Ruben Neves - Played further forward than recent weeks, but hardly had the ball all night and was at fault for Liverpool's second - 4

Adama Traoré - At his best when running at defenders and caused the Liverpool backline a few problems, needed more time on the ball - 6

Daniel Podence - Almost brought Wolves level with a delightful chip, but was quiet for the majority and replaced with 20 left - 4

Pedro Neto - Worked hard and was the most likely player to score. Won a couple of fouls in dangerous territory that came to nothing - 5

Subs

Fabio Silva - Made some nice runs and gave Wolves the aerial presences they desperately needed - 5

Rayan Ait-Nouri - Couple of nice crosses as a late substitute, will be looking for a recall in the coming weeks - 5