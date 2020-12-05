Wolves boss Nuno hopeful of Raul Jimenez return

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The 29-year-old Mexican has been under observation in hospital this week after having an operation for a fractured skull, sustained at Arsenal last weekend.

Wolves expect him to be able to return home early next week and while how long he will be out of action for is still not known, Nuno – while praising the ‘amazing’ medical treatment he has received – believes Jimenez will play again.

“It’s not the moment. Now our real concern is that he recovers totally. After that we will have time,” said Nuno.

“On these situations, it has to do a lot with the evolution of the player, how he feels, but now I’m positive because the first days are so important.

“This is what the doctor insists to me – first days are crucial. He was really well taken care of on the pitch, during the journey in the ambulance.

“There was not even a moment when he was not being given oxygen so this is what determines the next steps to take. Now he is recovering, he is going back home, and after that we will see.

“Now if you ask me personally, put aside my wish and my desire, I want him and I am positive he’s going to come back. He’s going to come back.

“What the medical team did was amazing – both teams, Arsenal’s and ours. This is why we trust them and we thank them so much.”

Nuno, whose Wolves side head to Liverpool tomorrow, added: “What Raul needs is the company and love of his family. He needs to deal with this situation with his loved ones.