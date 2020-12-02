Wolves fans smash fundraising target to create banner for Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers

The £7,500 target was reached in just two hours after a fundraising page was launched by Wolves fan Kieran Newey. The money has kept coming in and the total is currently at just over £13,500.

Fans have rallied round to show their support for the Mexican number 9 after he suffered a fractured skull during the win at Arsenal on Sunday. Jimenez has undergone an operation and has since thanked well-wishers for their support.

Kieran said the club had agreed to display a banner in the top tier of the Steve Bull Stand. Supporters were asked to donate £9 for the number 9 and the cash quickly came rolling in.

Fans have also been asked to submit ideas for designs to appear on the banner.

The fundraising page said: "As a group of supporters, with the blessing of Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club, we want to show Raul just how much we love and appreciate him at this difficult moment of his life and career. We think it would be a great idea to display this practically by way of a banner at our beloved Molineux and are asking if you would be interested in partnering us to show the love!

Raul Jimenez receiving treatment after a clash of heads with Arsenal's David Luiz

"The goal is to raise enough funds to produce this with the hope that once the costs are covered, any excess money will then be donated to either a charity chosen by Raul or to a head injury charity of some sort.

"We fully appreciate that in these unprecedented times money is tight and you should not feel obliged to donate more than you can willingly afford.

"We thought £9 for RJ9 was a great strapline so we are going with that…if you can only afford £1 that’s fine too – This is about US ALL coming together to show Raul how much he is loved by us all!

"If you would like to submit a design for consideration then please send this to raulbanner@outlook.com by 6pm on Thursday, December 3 - the best designs will then be put forward for fans to decide on their favourite before going to print."