Raul Jimenez making 'excellent progress' and due to leave hospital early next week

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Wolves doctor Matt Perry provided the following update on Jimenez , who is in the early stages of his recovery after the severe head injury sustained in Sunday’s win at Arsenal.

Doctor Perry said: “Following Raul’s injury on Sunday, and the subsequent surgery, he has been recovering well in hospital.

“We are delighted with the reports from his specialist; he has made excellent progress. He should be ready to leave hospital by early next week.

“Once home, he will be reunited with his partner and young daughter who, because of Covid restrictions, he hasn’t seen since Sunday night.

“As his doctor I am not going to disclose any more details of his injury, his surgery or provide daily accounts of his recovery.

“Any injury of this nature is complex and timescales are uncertain but it’s safe to say that Raul’s most immediate needs are simple: space, rest and peace.

“Raul and his family are very thankful for the privacy they have been given, and for the overwhelming support they have felt from the football family and beyond.