Raul Jimenez can take as long as he needs, says Steve Bull

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Jimenez, having undergone surgery since suffering the injury at Arsenal on Sunday, has come out and thanked fans for their well-wishes.

Thousands of messages of support have come from across the globe and 306-goal hero Bull is also sending his best to the 29-year-old, who is both an ‘unbelievable’ player and a ‘down-to-earth lad’.

“As a player, he’s the ultimate striker,” said Bull, who sat down to interview Jimenez for the club when he signed a new contract in October.

“He is absolutely unbelievable and has proved it time and time again. And he is a top bloke as well.

“When I met him, I asked him how he was doing and whether he knew who I was, and he said he’s watched all the videos of me. That broke the ice, and he’s a really normal, down-to-earth lad.

“He loves Wolves, loves the club, and has taken it to his heart. All supporters love a goalscorer, too.

“In the past there’s been John Richards, myself, Robbie Keane, and now it’s Jimenez.

“They love strikers who perform every single week, and with Jimenez, if he’s not scoring then he’s working his socks off for the team.

“He’s an all-round player, so the injury is very unfortunate.”

For now, it remains too early to put a time-frame on when Jimenez could come back, and Bull has told him to take as much time as he needs.

“I just wish all the best to him and his family, everyone around him,” he added.

“Now, it’s not about wishing him a speedy recovery, it’s about wishing a healthy recovery.

“It’s not about speed because he can take as much time as he wants, get himself properly fit. We just hope he can be the normal Jimenez like before, so he hasn’t got to rush it, at all.