Wolves' Raul Jimenez posts first statement since injury and hopes to 'return soon'

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The club had previously said Jimenez was in a 'comfortable' state, having undergone surgery following a clash of heads with David Luiz in the 2-1 win at Arsenal on Sunday.

And now the 29-year-old Mexican has issued an update of his own, as he posted on Twitter: "Thanks for your support messages.

"I will be under observation and I hope to return to the pitch soon."

It is Jimenez's first statement since suffering the injury and his partner, Daniela Basso, also Tweeted: "I would love to be able to thank each of you for so much love and support, we are very excited with so many messages and nice wishes."

Jimenez had to be stretchered off and rushed to hospital after colliding with Luiz early on at the Emirates Stadium.

Remarkably, Wolves put in a classy and courageous display to grab their first win on the road against the Gunners since 1979 and Pedro Neto, who opened the scoring, said: "At the beginning we were a little bit worried because the images that I saw with him on the ground was not easy and it was bad to see.

“I didn’t see the impact, I only heard the impact, and it was very hard seeing him on the ground like that. It was shocking, but I hope that he is ok and that he can recover to come back with us.

“We did what Raul would have wanted. Seeing him unconscious on the floor was bad, but we had to try to focus 100 per cent on the game.

“We wanted to end the game, we wanted to win the game for him, and we wanted to get this victory for him, so I think the whole team would like to dedicate this win for him.