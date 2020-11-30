Wolves striker Raul Jimenez comfortable after operation on fractured skull

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers lies injured receiving treatment with a head injury and is stretchered off the pitch. (AMA)

Jimenez underwent an operation overnight following the sickening collision with David Luiz, which occured in the opening minutes of Wolves' 2-1 win at the Emirates.

In a statement issued by the club, they confirmed that Jimenez has since seen loved ones and is comfortable whilst remaining under observation.

“Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital." The statement read.

“He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.

“The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help.

“The club ask that Raul and his family are now afforded a period of space and privacy, before any further updates are provided in due course.”

The game was paused for 10 minutes following the clash of heads between Jimenez and Luiz, with the Wolves striker laying motionless immediately following the incident.