Wolves' Raul Jimenez conscious and responding to treatment following head injury

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers and David Luiz of Arsenal receive treatment after a clash of heads (AMA)

Jimenez was given oxygen in the early stages of Sunday's game when the Mexican international and David Luiz accidentally collided following a corner.

Action was stopped for about 10 minutes while Jimenez received treatment from the club doctors and on site paramedics.

Luiz was able to carry on with a bandage wrapped around his head, but was replaced at half time.

"(Raul) Jimenez is doing a scan now but he's conscious, he's OK (considering) the gravity of the problem, of course," said Nuno Espirito Santo after the game.

"It's serious, it was a bad moment for everybody. We are worried of course.