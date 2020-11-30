Wolves' Raul Jimenez conscious and responding to treatment following head injury

Raul Jimenez is concious and responding to treatment after he was taken to hospital following a sickening clash of heads during Wolves' 2-1 win at Arsenal

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers and David Luiz of Arsenal receive treatment after a clash of heads (AMA)
Jimenez was given oxygen in the early stages of Sunday's game when the Mexican international and David Luiz accidentally collided following a corner.

Action was stopped for about 10 minutes while Jimenez received treatment from the club doctors and on site paramedics.

Luiz was able to carry on with a bandage wrapped around his head, but was replaced at half time.

"(Raul) Jimenez is doing a scan now but he's conscious, he's OK (considering) the gravity of the problem, of course," said Nuno Espirito Santo after the game.

"It's serious, it was a bad moment for everybody. We are worried of course.

"He speaks, he's aware, now he has to do a proper assessment. He's in good hands."

