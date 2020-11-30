Wolves' Raul Jimenez conscious and responding to treatment following head injury

Jimenez was given oxygen in the early stages of Sunday's game when the Mexican international and David Luiz accidentally collided following a corner.
Action was stopped for about 10 minutes while Jimenez received treatment from the club doctors and on site paramedics.
Luiz was able to carry on with a bandage wrapped around his head, but was replaced at half time.
"(Raul) Jimenez is doing a scan now but he's conscious, he's OK (considering) the gravity of the problem, of course," said Nuno Espirito Santo after the game.
"It's serious, it was a bad moment for everybody. We are worried of course.
"He speaks, he's aware, now he has to do a proper assessment. He's in good hands."