Arsenal 1 Wolves 2 - Player ratings

Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-2 (AMA)

Goals from Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence either side of Gabriel's reply for the hosts sealed a hard-fought but deserved triumph in the capital, while the good news came that Jimenez was responding to hospital treatment.

Rui Patrício - Didn't really have a proper save to make in the match, but was thankful to Conor Coady after Aubameyang robbed the ball off him in the second-half - 6

Nélson Semedo - After a few sub par performances, Semedo looked far more comfortable playing in a back-four, combined well with Adama Traore down the right - 7

Conor Coady - Who said Coady can't play in a back four? The skipper looked like he'd played their all his life with a series off excellent blocks and clearances - 9

Willy Boly - Looks so much better with Coady next to him, had a couple of nervy moments, but put his body on the line when Wolves needed it most - 7

Marcal - Gave Wolves the defensive solidity they have been lacking in recent weeks. Like Semedo, looked far more confident in a back-four rather than at wing-back - 7

Leander Dendoncker - The box-to-box midfielder Wolves have been crying out for. Never stopped running all night and was key in Wolves' first goal after his shot thundered off the bar - 8

João Moutinho - Continued to build on the impressive display vs Southampton. Looked assured, busy and his set piece delivery was much improved - 8

Adama Traoré - Back to the Traore of 2019/20 - an absolute menace down the right-hand side and was integral to both opening goals - really positive signs - 8

Daniel Podence - Took his goal superbly well and relished playing a more central role. Combined well with Neto all evening causing Arsenal all sorts of problems - 8

Pedro Neto - Produced another magnificent display full of attacking prowess - took his goal really well after Dendoncker's shot smashed off the crossbar - MOTM - 9

Raul Jiménez - Sickening clash of heads with David Luiz as he attempted to clear an Arsenal corner...stretchered off pitch after long delay - here's hoping he makes a full recovery N/A

Substitutes

Ruben Neves - Essentially used as a sweeper as Wolves looked to close the game out - was a welcome outlet as with Nuno's side defending very deep in the latter stages -7

Fabio Silva - His first real chance to impress in the Premier League and Silva did Wolves proud. Held the ball up, made intelligent runs and could have had a goal on another evening - 7