Wolves 1 Southampton 1 - Matt Maher and Nathan Judah analysis 0 - WATCH

To this point their campaign has provided for the optimists and pessimists in equal measure and for much of last night this match looked like serving up further fuel for the latter.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s men trailed to Theo Walcott’s 58th minute opener and were fortunate not to be further behind after the same player missed a golden chance to double Southampton’s lead.
But the introduction of Pedro Neto was enough to shift the momentum. Within five minutes the 20-year-old had restored parity and - more importantly - a Wolves attack which had struggled for cohesion through most of the match and much of the season suddenly had life.