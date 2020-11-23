Nuno convinced goals will flow for Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Nuno’s charges are taking on Southampton at Molineux tonight, having found goals hard to come by in the Premier League so far.

They have only scored eight times in eight games, with Jimenez getting half of those, but the Portuguese is confident they will come.

“It would be a crazy thing to think that Raul has to score in all the matches,” said Nuno.

“It’s not only the strikers either, goals should come from all over the team to help us.

“Scoring a goal is the most difficult part in football.

“Sometimes it is good, sometimes it’s not so good.

“All the teams in the Premier League this season are defending very well. I’m positive that will come.”

Going into this round of fixtures, only the top-flight’s bottom four sides had scored on fewer occasions than Wolves.

One player who will be hoping to help in that regard, most likely as a substitute, is Fabio Silva – after the club-record signing got his first goals in English football to seal a 2-1 win for the development side at Doncaster in the Papa John’s Trophy.

On that display from the £35million striker, Nuno said: “Fabio did well.

“But more than the goals is having game time. This is what we look at.”When we decide a player is going to be involved in the under-23s, it’s to be in a competitive environment that can help the player develop.

“Every time we send a player there, it’s because you see it can be helpful to the player. We have done it with with Vitor (Vitinha), Fabio, Ki-Jana (Hoever), Owen (Otasowie) and Oskar (Buur). It’s always important.”

Nuno, meanwhile, is happy with the number of clean sheets kept so far, with Rui Patricio having four t his name already this term.

“When Rui joined us he was a top goalkeeper, European champion, almost 100 games for Portugal,” added Nuno.