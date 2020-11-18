Roderick Miranda with Wolves youngsters as he waits for solution

Roderick Miranda of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The 29-year-old Portuguese defender was part of Wolves’ Championship-winning group in 2017/18, but now finds himself firmly out of the picture.

He spent both the 18/19 and 19/20 campaigns out on loan – at Greek side Olympiacos and then back in Portugal with Famalicao – but a permanent move failed to materialise over the summer, leaving him in limbo.

And when asked what Miranda is doing at the moment, Nuno said: “He trains and is integrated in the support group of the under-23s, waiting for his situation to be solved.

“Roderick was with us here in the first season and he was important in the beginning of Championship, I recall. He made a big impact.

“And then he was on loan, and now he is not involved with the first-team squad, but we have a huge respect for Roderick.

“What we want now is to find a better solution for him and for his future.”

Miranda was snapped up on a four-year deal in June 2017 for an undisclosed fee, shortly after Nuno’s appointment as Wolves boss.

Having worked under Nuno at Rio Ave, he was a regular fixture in the early stages of that Championship campaign but after 14 matches ended up falling out of favour.

Ryan Bennett would emerge as the preferred centre-half option alongside Conor Coady and Willy Boly, and Miranda finished the term with 19 appearances across all competitions.

The last of those was at Sunderland in May 2018 – and he has not featured in gold and black since.

Miranda’s spell at Olympiacos saw him play just eight times in the Greek Super League, although he would make six appearances in both the Greek Cup and the Europa League.

Then at Famalicao, he played 24 games – even scoring a couple of goals – as they finished sixth in the Primeira Liga, just outside of the European places.

Following that fairly fruitful spell, it seemed Miranda would find a new home in the last transfer window – having been linked with both Belenenses and Rio Ave in the Portuguese top flight.

However, even with similarly left-behind player Leo Bonatini heading out to Grasshoppers amid growing links with the Swiss second-tier side, nothing came about before either the international or domestic deadlines.

Nuno, though, hopes a ‘good club’ will come in for the 6ft 4in stopper in January – perhaps recouping some of the money spent on him and avoiding running down the final months of his contract.