Record signing Fabio Silva happy to be patient at Wolves

Fabio Silva of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

The 18-year-old striker – signed for a club-record £35million from Porto in the summer – is yet to start in the top flight.

He has, though, made four appearances as a substitute and got his first two goals in gold and black for the under-21s in victory at Doncaster in the Papa John’s Trophy last week.

Silva is enjoying the gradual process under Nuno Espirito Santo, too, as he said: “The Premier League is the most competitive league in the world.

“I think it’s very good for me, with my age, 18 years old, to play in the Premier League. It’s very good and I’m very proud to do that.

“And it’s a process. The most important thing is to work hard every day, learn with my team-mates and the coach. Then, good things will happen in the future.

“It’s a good challenge and will help me for the future.”

Brought in to learn from Raul Jimenez with the eventual idea of surpassing the Mexican as Wolves’ top striker, Silva is something of an unconventional big-money buy.

But all parties are trusting that patience will pay off.

“It’s very good for me to play here. This year is more a year to learn and see more things – to learn for the next years and improve my football,” said Silva.

“That’s the most important thing, so it was very good to play and score goals (in the Trophy).”

Silva arrived having helped Porto win the Primeira Liga and the Taca de Portugal last season, scoring three goals in 18 appearances

On the differences between English and Portuguese football, he added: “It’s more physical and you have to think quick, but it’s good for me to learn in the Portugal league and now another league.