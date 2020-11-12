Fabio Silva: It's amazing to be learning at Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Fabio Silva (PA)

Brought in from Porto for a club-record £35million a couple of months ago, the 18-year-old striker got his first goals in English football as Wolves Under-21s won 2-1 at Doncaster in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night.

Boosted by that display, the Portuguese wanted to thank his team-mates – his compatriots helping him learn the language – and the supporters, who have been sending him positive messages on social media.

“It’s amazing. It’s amazing to play here and very easy to play here,” said Silva, when asked how the adjustment has been.

“They’ve helped me a lot, the Portuguese players. It’s very good to be here. I love it.

“When I come here, I love the fans here. Outside of training, when I look on the internet and social media, there is love from the fans for me. I like the people here in Wolverhampton. I think the fans love my football and trust me, and help me.

“I’m very proud of this and it’s good as it gives me more power to do my job good and work hard. I score for them and play for the fans.”

Boss Nuno Espirito Santo regularly points out the need for players to get a good grasp of English as soon as possible, and Silva has been taking daily lessons.

“I improve. At the start, my English was not very good,” he said.

“But I have a person to learn from every day, outside of the football. It’s improved my English, so it’s very good.”

The teenager also says he is learning something from fellow striker Raul Jimenez every day.