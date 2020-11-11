Fabio Silva delighted after 'very good' night with Wolves Under-21s

Fabio Silva celebrates

The £35million striker made the most of an outing with James Collins' development side, being the difference-maker against the League One side in the Papa John's Trophy.

A sharp strike in the first half was followed up by a cool one-on-one finish late on to seal a 2-1 win and clinch a place in the knockout stages of the competition, and the 18-year-old said: "It's very good for me.

"The most important thing for me is to help the team, and the goals give me more confidence for the next games with the first team.

"I need to score goals and I think it's a very good day for me."

Silva, yet to start in the Premier League, put Wolves – who also had Fernando Marcal, Ki-Jana Hoever and John Ruddy in the side – ahead in the 15th minute at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Fejiri Okenabirhie equalised from the spot, but the former Porto forward struck again and said on his goals: "The first one is very quick, and the second one I believed.

"The centre-half went for the ball, and I believed and scored a goal.

"I'm happy because I need to score goals. As a striker, I have to score the goals. So, I'm very happy and it's a good day for me.

"When you play here or in the first team, I have to do my job.

"I have to work every day, trust in the process, and help the team – today in this team, and in the future the first team."

Impressed under-21s chief Collins was delighted by the striker's attitude, too, as he added: "Doncaster will be right up there in League One.

"It helped having the senior players with us, and a focal point up front was a big help.

"Goalscorers make a difference. That's why they get the big bucks, and I was really impressed with how enthusiastic he was.