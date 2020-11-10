Wolves on the path to improvement, says Nuno

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

A 1-0 loss to Leicester on Sunday saw Nuno’s pack enter the latest international break sitting ninth in the Premier League table.

They have won four, drawn one and lost three, and when asked how things have gone so far, Nuno said: “It was a difficult, quick turnaround for all of the teams.

“And we’re on the path to keep on improving. This is what we look at.

“The international break is difficult as all the squad, basically, goes away.

“We hope they return healthy but we don’t know how the Premier League is going to treat the protocols.

“We don’t even know when we’re going to play (against Southampton).

“Before assessing anything, we have to prepare well for the return to the competition after the international break.”

Since a humiliating 4-0 defeat at West Ham, Wolves have tightened up in defence and kept four clean sheets overall.

Goals have proved very hard to come by though, having scored eight times in as many games – only the bottom four sides scoring fewer.

“We’re always looking for improvement. The players are working very well, very hard,” said Nuno.

“It’s up to us to improve them and find the level of performance that allows us to perform over and over again, and compete well.”

Giving his final thoughts on the Leicester loss, Nuno added: “We created situations.

"Not so many as we wish, but enough to take positives and know we have to improve. First of all, we must look at the mistakes we made in our defending.