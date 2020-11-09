Wolves boss Nuno: We need fair and consistent decisions

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Nuno's lot saw their unbeaten run in the Premier League come to an end as Jamie Vardy scored from the spot after Max Kilman was deemed to have handled the ball in the box.

Referee Anthony Taylor made the decision after consulting VAR and watching the incident in slow motion on the pitchside monitor at the King Power.

And Nuno, asked about the incident, said: "I didn't see the images from where I'm standing. It's very hard to judge the work of the referees.

"I think VAR saw it and Anthony saw it on the screen.

"But for us managers, it's difficult to coach a player and tell him he must put his arms away.

"That would create unbalance, so it's very hard.

"What we want from the situation is good and fair decisions.

"Decisions are not being consistent enough for us to stop talking about them. Let's hope for a better situation in the future."

Dennis Praet's cross struck Kilman's arm and it was a bitter pill to swallow for Wolves after having a goal chalked off in both games against the Foxes last campaign.

"What we expect from VAR is fair, consistent decisions and this is not happening. Week in, week out, we see different things," said Nuno.

"Until they get it right we’ll be talking about it over and over again. We have enough problems already in football."

Leicester went on to win another penalty - Rayan Ait-Nouri tripping James Justin inside the box - but Vardy's effort was kept out by a strong Rui Patricio save.

Nuno saw his side improve in the second half and chase an equaliser but, ultimately, they lacked guile and ruthlessness in the final third.

They go into the international break having picked up 13 points from eight Premier League matches and get back going against Southampton at Molineux in a couple of weeks.

"I think Leicester started better than us. With the ball, they created problems and they pressed us," added Nuno.

"We were not comfortable during the first period of the first half, and that leads to the situations of the penalties.

"As the game went by, I think we improved. In the second half, we were much, much better.

"We created situations that required better finishing, but it was a tough game overall.