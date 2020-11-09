Leicester 1 Wolves 0 - Player ratings

Youri Tielemans of Leicester City and Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Rui Patricio

Sent the wrong way by Vardy with the first penalty but read the striker's mind with the second, making a strong save.

The Portuguese keeper did not make any errors. 7

Willy Boly

None of the Wolves defenders were at their best, but Boly did well to lunge in and divert a Maddison shot past the far post in the second half. 6

Conor Coady

Given a bit of a tough time by the always-busy and quick Vardy. The centre forward spun past Coady a few times. 5

Max Kilman

Not as convincing as he was in the previous few games but can count himself extremely unlucky with the penalty.

He cannot run with his arms down by his side. Also managed to get across to deflect a Barnes effort over. 6

Nelson Semedo

Had one or two moments going forward, blazing a shot over and playing a cross towards Podence. Nothing to get hugely excited about, though. 6

Leander Dendoncker

Not a brilliant showing but at least put himself about in the middle of the park and got forward a bit. Seems a sure-fire starter at the moment. 6

Ruben Neves

Knowing the outrageous ability he has, this was all too passive from Neves.

Forced Schmeichel into a fine save but, on the whole, his play lacked vigour and conviction. Also wasted a free-kick from the edge of the box, floating it well over the bar. 5

Rayan Ait-Nouri

After a dream debut against Crystal Palace, Ait-Nouri was brought down to earth at the King Power.

Unsure defensively throughout and gave away a stonewall penalty as he wiped out Justin.

Would be a surprise to see him start against Southampton in a couple of weeks. A chance for him to learn, though. 4

Pedro Neto

Unable to round off a fine week the way he would have wanted to. Tried to make things happen but it was an off-day for the forward, who was replaced by Silva towards the end. 5

Raul Jimenez

Really quiet. Had a chance to spring a counter in the first half but was too slow and then dispossessed by Justin – and that pretty much summed up his afternoon. 5

Daniel Podence

Was taken off on the hour mark for Traore, who helped improved things a bit.

Podence never got going down the left, which was a shame after opening his account for the season against the Eagles. 5

Subs

Adama Traore (for Podence, 60)

Went on some decent runs and may well get a start next time out against the Saints. 6

Fernando Marcal (for Ait-Nouri, 76)

Looked more assured than Ait-Nouri. 6

Fabio Silva (for Neto, 79)

N/A