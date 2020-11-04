By the numbers: Stats show why Pedro Neto’s got a new Wolves deal

Pedro Neto of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after scoring a goal (AMA)

The Portuguese has been a constant attacking threat for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, catching the eye with both his ability and application.

And here, we take a look at the talented 20-year-old’s stats for 2020/21 so far.

Creative force

At this early stage of the campaign, Neto sits joint-top of Wolves’ assist chart.

Having swung in the corner which Romain Saiss headed home at Sheffield United and put over the cross for Daniel Podence to finish in last Friday’s win against Crystal Palace, he has two to his name – the same as Podence.

The exciting forward also leads the way fairly significantly when it comes to key passes (passes that have led to a shot at goal from a team-mate).

Neto has made 14 key passes in Wolves’ seven Premier League games and is the only gold and black player in double figures – Ruben Neves in second with eight.

Interestingly, that number puts him ninth for the whole of the top flight as well.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is the leader with 19, Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne has 18 while Neto is level with Harry Kane, who also has 14.

It also currently makes him the league’s most creative player under the age of 23, which is quite the feat.

The intent to create chances for others is very much there.

He is certainly not an attacker who is just out for himself.

Shot-taker

Still, Neto has been getting a fair amount of shots off.

His 12 attempts put him third in the Wolves pile, behind Neves (13) in second and, predictably, Raul Jimenez (22) in first.

It means he averages 1.7 shots per game – which is far more than he managed last campaign.

Neto is the latest Wolves player to sign a new long-term deal (AMA)

Neto had 0.6 shots per game last term, so, again, the willingness is very clear to see.

Having scored just one goal so far though, he will be keen to develop more of a ruthless streak over the coming weeks and months.

After all, he has only put two of his 12 shots so far on target.

Hard-worker

Another striking element of Neto’s game is the immense work he puts in for the team, not being afraid to track back if he has to.

He has come up with a surprisingly high number of interceptions as well.

Saiss, who you would probably say is Wolves’ most combative player, leads the way with 12, but Neto (11) is level with Willy Boly in second.

And that puts him at the top of the list of interceptions for forwards in the league, with Jimenez (seven) second and former Molineux man Ivan Cavaleiro (six) in third along with Albion’s Matheus Pereira.

Not just a threat on the ball, Neto realises the importance of contributing off it.

He has also made six tackles, won four headers and come up with two clearances.

Minutes played

Finally, Neto has not played every minute of every game, but he is towards the top for Wolves.

Boly, Conor Coady and Rui Patricio share first place having all played every minute in the Premier League so far (630).

Next is striker Jimenez with 629, and then it is Neto with 573.

It is another sign of his growing influence, and he is not far off the league minutes he got last season.

For the whole of 2019/20 in the Premier League, he had 929 minutes of game time, so he should surpass that figure in a month or so.