Comment: Wolves ticking over very nicely in these strange times

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Podence (PA)

Seven games in and 13 points on the board in the Premier League, things are going pretty well.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side – in what has, on the whole, been a crazy season so far filled with bonkers results – have found consistency and Friday’s 2-0 win against Crystal Palace was, by far, their most complete performance yet.

They began with intent, setting the tone for the rest of the night, and were thoroughly deserving of the victory, making it four games unbeaten.

And what deserves a great amount of credit is the way Wolves have tightened up at the back since the frankly terrible display at West Ham.

Skipper Conor Coady’s game seems to have risen to another level after his England exploits while Max Kilman has come into the back three and looked right at home.

The 23-year-old has only made 16 senior appearances in gold and black but has shown little to no signs of inexperience over the past few weeks.

His decision-making has been spot on and physically, he has firmly stood up to the test.

Only letting in one goal in the last four matches is some going.

Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

Against the Eagles, too, we were treated to a delightful debut from Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Of course, it is early days and we have to be careful not to get carried away, but the Frenchman’s level-headedness was exciting.

The 19-year-old kept things nice and simple in the opening stages – looking up and picking out the safe passes – before scoring a wonderful goal which gave him the confidence to express himself more.

Having replaced Ruben Vinagre, who could be something of an all or nothing, full-throttle player at times, that measured approach was a joy to watch.

Nelson Semedo, on the other flank, put in his best display since arriving at Wolves from Barcelona as well – constantly making his presence felt going forward.

Nuno’s wing-backs have been so important over the past few years, and Semedo and Ait-Nouri also have the potential to be a wonderful pair.

Every player, ultimately, came out of the Palace win with credit.

Leander Dendoncker and Ruben Neves played with far greater intensity in the middle of the park, and Pedro Neto and Daniel Podence are starting to properly gel with Raul Jimenez.

Podence will be particularly relieved to have got off the mark and, hopefully, can go on a run.

Sunday’s trip to Leicester is going to be tough, but Wolves go into it having rediscovered their mojo in attack.